Gambia: Real De Banjul Misses Chance to Go Top, Elite, Gaf Play Draw in Gff 1st Division

Real de Banjul missed the chance to go top of the league standing after playing a 1-1 draw against Gamtel FC, while Elite United also played a goalless draw against The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) during their week-18 fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League played on Sunday.

Real de Banjul were held to a 1-all draw against Gamtel FC in a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Complex in Basori.

The Telecom boys, Gamtel FC took the lead in the 9th minute through Sheikh Omar Jamanka, before Real de Banjul restored purity through Salifu Colley's goal in the 76th minute.

The City Boys, Real who again missed another chance to go top of the table now registered their sixth draw of the season, while the Telecom giants, Gamtel FC collected their fifth draw of the season.

Real de Banjul overall collected nine wins, six draws and suffered three defeats in 19 matches, while Gamtel FC overall recorded seven wins, five draws and conceded six losses in 19 matches.

The draw moved Real de Banjul to 2nd position with 33 points, leveled with Brikama United and Hawks FC at the top of the table, while Gamtel FC occupy 4th position with 26 points.

Elsewhere, Elite United drew 1-1 with The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in the battle for survival game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

The Academy Boys, Elite United conceded their fifth draw of the season, while the Soldiers, GAF collected their seventh draw of the league.

Elite United overall recorded three wins, five draws and suffered 10 defeats after 19 matches, while GAF overall registered three wins, seven draws and succumbed to seven defeats after 19 encounters.

Struggling side, Elite United maintained their rock-bottom (16th) position on the table with 14 points, two points behind GAF who sit 15th position with 16 points.

Banjul United played a goalless draw with GPA in the Banjul-derby game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Banjul United now collected their sixth draw of the season, while the Ferry Boys, GPA registered their seventh draw of the league.

Banjul United overall recorded five wins, six draws and suffered six defeats, while GPA overall collected five wins, seven draws and also suffered six defeats after 19 encounters.

The result moved GPA to 10th position with 22 points, one point above Banjul United who occupy 11th position with 21 points after 19 games.