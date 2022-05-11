Gambia: Steve Biko to Host Team Rihno in 1st Tier Today

11 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Steve Biko will today, Wednesday, host Team Rihno in their re-scheduled fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

The Bakau giant killers thumped Fortune FC 2-0 in their last league outing ahead of their clash with Team Rihno, who drew goalless with Brikama United.

Steve Biko will scuffle to pommel Team Rihno to better their status in the country's Elite League campaign.

Team Rihno will combat to beat Steve Biko to improve their position in the First Division League.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X