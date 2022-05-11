Gambia: Steve Biko to Host Team Rihno in 1st Tier Today

Steve Biko will today, Wednesday, host Team Rihno in their re-scheduled fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

The Bakau giant killers thumped Fortune FC 2-0 in their last league outing ahead of their clash with Team Rihno, who drew goalless with Brikama United.

Steve Biko will scuffle to pommel Team Rihno to better their status in the country's Elite League campaign.

Team Rihno will combat to beat Steve Biko to improve their position in the First Division League.