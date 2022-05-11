Gambia: Crab Island Honours Former Principals of School

The board of trustees and administration of Crab Island Secondary School now Crab Island Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centre recently organised a ceremony to honour former principals, who had served the institution since its establishment in 1958.

The event witnessed the naming of blocks and classrooms after former heads of the institution to preserve their memories.

The event held at TVET premises in Banjul, returned thanks to the veteran educationalists for the selfless services they rendered in molding students/alumni that passed through it.

Chairperson, board of trustees at Crab Island, Ousman Sillah highlighted the significance of recognising people who dedicated lifetime to serving the nation.

"It is our hope that this modest move will signal a departure from this attitude of being nonchalant towards the past and thus set the pace for our society to start embracing the culture of honouring people who deserve honour. The Gambia as a country, and Gambians, as a people should start the process of serious reflection in revisiting its past with a view to identifying deserving compatriots in a bid to recognise their selfless service to the society," Honourable Sillah said.

Sillah, former Banjul North parliamentarian promised continuation of similar events in future.

"Be ready as we are going to invite you all again to join us in celebrating and honouring yet another batch of illustrious personalities equally linked to the rich history of Crab Island Secondary School," Sillah said.

Matarr John, principal Crab Island gave a rundown of courses the school offers.

"The Centre is offering seven (7) courses in the areas of Solar Installation, Electrical Installation, Satellite Installation, Plumbing, Construction, Tailoring and Hair dressing. Except for Satellite installation which going up to a duration of six months and the rest for the duration of nine months. Our courses are structured in such a way that there is effective training for six months including examinations and assessment and three months of internship."

The succession list of late former heads of the School is as follows: Mr. Arthur Cates, Alhaji Matarr Sillah (Master), Charles G. Dixon, Alhaji A. E. W. F. Kama Badjie, Mr. James Abraham, Mr. Kekoto Manneh, Mrs. Awa Jow Auber and Mr. Pa Ebrima O. Faal.

Established in 1957, Crab Island Secondary School then offered basic and technical education for students from (7-9) before its subsequent closure in 2012 due to dilapidated structures.

The school was later transformed into Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre in 2021 to provide training for dropouts aged between 16 and 35.