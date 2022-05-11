Gambia: SMJ Investment Nourishes Banjul Beach

As part of their support towards the development of the country, Sino Majilac Jalbak (SMJ) Investments and Development Company on Tuesday held a nourishment exercise at the eroded Banjul Beach.

This exercise, according to the organisers, was to help renovate the capital in front view of the GGC and nearby properties as it has seriously eroded, causing most of their perimeter fences to collapse.

Sino Majilac Jalback (SMJ) Investment and Development Company is a professional Gambian partnership company that uses modern equipment coupled with vast industry experience and reputation of its management team.

The company has great reputation and ability to accommodate environmental requirements.

"We just don't want to be known for a company that is just pumping sand and selling for construction, but rather we are also capable of doing a lot for The Gambia," said Omar Abdullah Jagne, proprietor, SMJ Investment and Development Company.

"We all aware of global warming and the capital is within an island. We all see the erosion that is taking along the beaches."

According to him, they want to show another side of their company SMJ, as they are able to do a lot around Banjul to protect the capital city of The Gambia, which he said, is on a low.

"We have a lot to do for beach nourishment in the Kombos from Kamalo, Cape Point, B.B. Hotel and Kairaba Hotel amongst others."

For his part, Alhagie Papa Samateh, general manager, SMJ Investment and Development Company, said that after their dredging they managed to work about 30 meters, adding that they intended to extend nourishment for another 600 meters saying they need to go ahead for the government to know what they are doing.

"We are doing this service voluntarily. We spent a lot of money on the equipment, ranging from the fuel, expertise and workers. We also invited some engineers that were involved in the pre-beach nourishment in 2004," he said.

According to him, the government presented the first batch of engineers they worked with during a pre-nourishment exercise.

"We received advice from the first engineers presented to us by the government. We used that information to nourish this area and we hope that the nourished area will stay for another few years."