Gambia: Barrow Pledges Zero Tolerance to Corruption

President Adama Barrow yesterday addressed the newly appointed Cabinet, pledging that his government must take a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet held in Banjul, President Barrow told ministers that they are responsible for state resources in their custody, and should not be found wanting.

"Strict measures will be taken to implement the anti-corruption law; therefore, it is best we work towards making The Gambia a model country for public service delivery. I encourage you to work in harmony, with sincerity and wisdom, while promoting peace, stability, and respect for the rule of law."

In the past five years, he said attempts to implement robust reform programmes and unite the people for justice and reconciliation were slowed down by both global and national factors. He added that in various ways, individual interests and party loyalty have compromised performance and progress in the public service.

He continued that attitude and commitment to work have been questioned in many instances, and there are moments when personal gain appears to outweigh output.

"The result is that, often, performance levels fall below expectations. Now that we have transitioned into a new political phase, this state of affairs has to change. Competence, timely delivery of service, and output must prevail over everything else in all Government institutions."

Expectations are high, he said, adding as expressed by the electorate recently, the new Cabinet is expected to generate and guide policy initiatives, and move our institutions forward to fulfill the people's development aspirations.

Barrow stated that the lingering effects of the pandemic, declining economies globally, price hikes all over the world, conflicts, and unrest in parts of the globe make it an obligation for us to re-design our strategies and take bold innovative steps to combat all these challenges and trends.

"I expect and encourage all Ministries to build genuine and fruitful partnerships and work with all sincere stakeholders to yield results for the people. We are in a world shaken by instability as well as economic and political crises. Our response must be bold, appropriate and decisive."