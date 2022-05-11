Liberia: Replacing Weah Is Not LPP's Priority-Chairman Zaza

The newly elected chairman of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) Mr. G. Yanqui Zaza, says replacing or getting President George Weah out of office is not the focus of the LPP, and shouldn't be a priority for any opposition political party in the country.

"We in the LPP, our focus and priority is not about replacing Goerge Weah, but it's about finding lasting solutions to the serious economic hardship that has engulfed our people", Chairman Zaza says.

In a live interview with Prime FM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he said any opposition party that thinks that replacing the CDC-led government would bring development is a misstep and a wrong calculation.

He says the LPP, and other opposition political parties should begin to look at root causes of variety of problems that are responsible for the backwardness of Liberia, instead.

He notes that the focus of the opposition bloc should be reforming Liberia and Liberians, changing their mentality at least to understand why the country continues to retrogress, and while there are so many children in the streets selling, instead of being in school.

According to him, when the opposition bloc starts to think in such direction then people will begin to understand the factors responsible for the hardship, adding that it saddens him to see people introducing their school-going kids into money-making machines.

The LPP Chair further observes that the youth of Liberia nowadays are no longer competing with their peers but rather, they prefer to sit and drink alcohol all day, something, he laments would cause chaos, if nothing is done immediately.

"We need to stand up and do something better for the youth of this country other than that there would be chaos, we don't want war, but if we do not address the fundamental, and economic issues affecting our country, there would be something else", Chairman Zaza cautions.

According to him, his desire to enter politics especially, the LPP is to contribute to the national discourse, following his retirement from the United States where he spent several years going to school and working.

"All I am saying is that we are bringing forth a lot of children and we are not preparing their future; we can't continue to argue who the best candidate is or who has done well than their friends, all we can now do is to start to think about how we can grow more food for us to stop depending on importation of rice".

He stresses that people should now begin to think about how the leaders of various communities can benefit from their proceeds, including natural resources of the country like diamonds and gold.

He admits that though the LPP is not considered a formidable force in the pending 2023 Presidential and General Elections, the party has a voice and will remain a strong voice for the people of Liberia.

Asked who will the Party support if there were a runoff in 2023, Zaza says it is premature to make such a declaration, especially in the case where the LPP does not have any ideas about the workings of the current government and the opposition bloc.

"Before I support any political party, we must know their views and stand on cardinal issues like economic reforms, war crimes, corruption, and plans for change in education, among others, but to sit on this radio and throw support for a special group, that will be premature".

Mr. Zaza was elected unopposed recently as National Chairman of the Liberian People's Party, replacing outgone Chairman Cllr. Joseph Kolako Kpator Jallah, who steered the party for 17 years.

The decision was taken during the party's 5th extraordinary national congress held at the weekend in Montserrado County. It was attended by over 117 accredited delegates from the 15 counties in Liberia, the United States and Europe, respectively.