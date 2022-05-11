Liberia: Taylor Sues Hassan Bility, Others

Dr. Agnes Reeves - Taylor, the ex-wife of imprisoned former Liberian President Charles Ghankay Taylor, has filed a lawsuit against Global Justice and Research Project (GIRP), represented by Liberian - based institution La Joy and Civitas Maxima (CM), based in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Hassan Bility of GIRP, and Alain Werner of Civitas Maxima.

She filed the suit before the Civil Law Court in Monrovia for damages for malicious prosecution/wrong, accusing the institutions, along with Bility and Werner of allegedly conniving and inflicting untold suffering and pains against her.

Dr. Reeves Taylor is seeking to use the court process here to hold Bility, Werner and their institutions to account for their alleged false accounts which led the criminal justice system in the United Kingdom to prosecutor her for alleged torture charges, though the U.K. court systems later dismissed the charges against her.

She lamented that when she got arrested in the U.K., she lost her earnings, and she was professionally ruined. Among other things, Dr. Reeves - Taylor said she was working as an Academic, a consultant, head of program for the Energy Department, and a Senior Lecturer at Coventry University in London when she was arrested.

She said she was "very humiliated by these outrageous lies" that impacted her ability to continue her association with her professional work.

She told the court in Monrovia that during her incarceration in the United Kingdom, there was an increase in expenses incurred as family members attempted to stay in contact with her by phone initially and then by visiting which required traveling expenses and taking time off from work.

"My family experienced relationship strain at different points during my incarceration. This further increased my level of stress. This dynamics within the family changed as I was usually the nucleus of the family in the UK," she noted.

The Civil Law Court in Monrovia has directed the defendants in the case filed by Dr. Reeves - Taylor to file their answer to her complaint on or before 20 May 2022.

Dr. Reeves - Taylor lamented in the complaint that the accused have destroyed her family and reputation, thereby ruining her life, knowing and being fully aware that the "trump-up charges of torture and war crimes against her were false, mere fabrications" without a scintilla of truth or probable cause.

Last year, Dr. Reeves Taylor filed a lawsuit demanding over US$1m in damages for libel against the erstwhile Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) former Commissioner Madam Massa A. Washington who allegedly published fake information to expose the complainant to public hatred.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Reeves - Taylor, said in that complaint which was filed before the Civil Law Court that Madam Washington's actual motive and sinister intent [is] to lower her person in the high esteem of her colleagues.

She said the publications were found wanting, contrary to law, and therefore demanded damages from defendant Washington in the sum of US$1,500,000.00 for libelous statements uttered by the accused.

She lamented that the publications have substantially injured her hard-earned reputation after the alleged fake information was broadcasted and circulated on the internet and in print media by some local dailies on 13 October 2021.

The Civil Law Court has ordered defendant Washington to appear before it on 20 December 2021.

Dr. Reeves - Taylor complained that she had suffered serious mental anguish and humiliation to the effect that the public looks upon her as one who does not portray or possess the kind of moral rectitude to be an international public servant