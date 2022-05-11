Liberia: Women Protest in Grand Gedeh, Demand Living Body of Missing NEC Magistrate

Angry protesters in Grand Gedeh County have barricaded the Presidential Palace in Zwedru City, demanding the county's authorities produce the living body of Acting Electoral Magistrate Alfred T. Dunner, who allegedly went missing about a week ago.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, was a scene of peaceful demonstrations in Zwedru as residents, predominately women carrying placards besieged the premises of the Presidential Palace, official residence of County Superintendent Kai Garlo Farley.

A spokesperson for the aggrieved protesters, Madam Rebecca Quaye, lamented that for too long they have wept and waited on authorities of Grand Gedeh County to produce their son, who mysteriously disappeared, but to no avail.

Madam Quaye explaining in tears continued that since their son, Alfred T. Dunner went missing, there have been no concerted efforts by the local authorities to establish his whereabouts.

Chanting "No Alfred, no Peace," the protesting women asked Superintendent Kai Farley to give them a timeframe in which Mr. Dunner would be found and brought back to reunite with his family.

In response, Supt. Farley called on every citizen of Grand Gedeh County to exercise restraint, as all efforts are being made to ensure Mr. Alfred T. Dunner is found.

On Sunday, May 8, the office of Superintendent Farley held a mediation meeting between the people of Konobo District and Naio Clan in Grand Gedeh, rallying both sides to unite and work as a team in discovering the whereabouts of Mr. Alfred T. Dunner.

Farley also told the distressed protesters that both sides agreed during the mediation to unite and begin a vigorous search for the missing senior election worker.

He stressed that every sector of Grand Gedeh, including the traditional council, is involved in the current saga and that, progress could only be achieved when citizens unite in one accord.

Supt. Farley called on his kinsmen to do away with sectionalism and personal differences in these critical moments of the county, home of slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

Mr. Alfred T. Dunner allegedly went missing on Tuesday, May 4, 2022, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Since news of his disappearance surfaced in Grand Gedeh, it is exactly 8 days as of this publication.

Currently, citizens are in tears and panic as the county's authorities probe the situation.

Mr. Dunner is a senior staff of the National Elections Commission Grand Gedeh Chapter. He serves as Logistician and Acting Magistrate, respectively.