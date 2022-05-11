Liberia: Leadership Crisis Engulfs ALCOP, Aggrieved Partisans Expressed Vote of No Confidence in Acting Chairman Dulleh

The All-Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP) seems to be descending into leadership crisis with 51 partisans of the party declaring a vote of no confidence in Acting National Chairman Ansu V.S Dulleh.

The aggrieved partisans in a letter addressed to the National Elections Commission through its Chairperson Davideatte Browne Lansanah, expressed outrage and extreme disappointment in the leadership of Acting Chairman Duller, calling on the NEC to intervene, as the party plans to host national convention ahead of Presidential and General Elections in 2023.

Spokesperson Jerry W. Yarkpah, in a nine-count resolution, indicated that since Mr. Ansu V.S. Dulleh assumed office as Acting National Chairman, he has allegedly refused to democratically restructure the party's national leadership as enshrined in Article 112, Section 1.1; 1.2 and 1.4, respectively of ALCOP Constitution of 2005.

Mr. Yarkpah explained that on October 5, 2019, and May 29, 2021, respectively, embattled Chairman Duller unilaterally and illegally convened two separate min- conventions in total violation of Article 111 Section 2.1 and 2.2 of the constitution without the expressed consent and approval of two-thirds majority of the executive committee.

According to him, Chairman Dulleh's alleged action was not only intended to legitimize his claim to the national leadership of the party, leaving out the rest of the positions at national and county levels vacant with an aim of illegally entrenching himself in power against the will of the people.

But, when contacted, embattled Acting National Chairman Dulleh described the allegation by the aggrieved partisans as funny, adding that the statement lacks merit because those making the allegation, according to him, are not partisans of ALCOP.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dulleh maintained that he will not waste his precious time and energy to respond to "less busy people."

However, when also contacted by phone, the Political leader of ALCOP, Mr. Lusinee Kamara welcomed the decision of the aggrieved partisans to their complaint before the National Elections Commission, saying "I will be waiting to hear from the NEC anytime and will go there if I am called upon."

ALCOP in the July 19, 1997 election under its late Presidential Candidate Professor Alhaji G.V. Kromah won 4.02 percent of the total votes, including 3 out of 64 seats in the House of Representatives and 2 seats in the Senate, respectively.

While international observers deemed the polls administratively free and transparent, critics noted that it had taken place in an atmosphere of intimidation because most voters believed then that former rebel leader and National Patriotic Party (NPP) Candidate Charles Taylor would have returned to war if he had lost the poll.

Taylor won over 75 percent of the total votes and counting was still ongoing, leaving the special election commission headed by late Chairman Henry G. Andrews to halt counting.

The late Kromah again contested for the presidency in 2005 and received 2.8 percent of the votes, but won a seat in the Senate and two seats in the House of Representatives.