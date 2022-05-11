Liberia: Marco CEO Cautions Morris Farm Residents to Be Law-Abiding

The Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Morris American Rubber Company (MARCO), Francis Dennis, has urged residents of Morris Farm to respect the outcome of a court process because violence is not a solution in a matter.

Speaking to a team of journalists in Monrovia over the weekend, Mr. Dennis stressed that violence in any form any manner is not the right way in resolving any matter of higher interest.

His remark is in the wake of last week's protest by some aggrieved residents of the farm who accused the company of invading some prominent residents of the town.

The residents during the exercise blocked the main road leading to Kakata, accusing the MARCO boss of manipulating the court process to remove them from their ancestral land.

But the MARCO CEO argued that challenging the outcome of a court ruling through violence will not change the court's decision.

"We have to move from non-compliance to compliance," he said.

According to him, his company is not carrying out witch hunts like it is being perceived in many quarters of the town.

He said the company is only adhering and implementing the order of a competent court of jurisdiction.

Speaking further, Mr. Dennis indicated that the order of eviction from the Careysburg Magisterial Court was only for five residents who are no more in the employ of MARCO but continue to incite peaceful residents of the town against the operation of the company.

"The five individuals who were ordered to leave the property of this company for which they refuse, continue to make false claims and incite people against the company," Mr. Dennis alleged.

The Careysburg Magisterial Court's ruling on 10 March 2022 in the case involving complainant MARCO versus Defendants Life Kolako, Jonathan Yorfee, Richard Kerkula, Joseph Kollie, Nyanpu Kollie, et al, mandated the defendants within 15 working days to leave the facility of the company or face eviction at the expiration of the court's order.

The ruling, signed by Associate Magistrate Yah Domah Quota, granted full ownership of all properties in the operation area of the plantation to MARCO.

Mr. Dennis is, however, calling on workers and other residents of Morris Farm to remain calm and work within the scope of the law as the company is working with rightful stakeholders in resolving the situation peacefully.