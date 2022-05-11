Nigeria: 2023 - Kwara South Senatorial Stakeholders Warn Against Zoning

Stakeholders in the Kwara South Senatorial District were urged to allow fairness, justice and equity to prevail in the choice of candidates that would represent the district in the next general elections and bring even socio-economic development to the area.

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aspirant to the House of Representatives for Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in Kwara State, Dr. Toba Oloyede, gave the advice yesterday while speaking with journalists on his aspiration.

Oyedele, however, advised that credibility and capacity to deliver should supersede zoning arrangement in the senatorial district.

He stated that the senatorial district deserved good representation that would bring economic prosperity in the area.

Oloyede stressed that "what is going on in the Kwara South Senatorial District is a game of which town has produced a federal lawmaker and which others have not but this should not be a priority for this time.

"What should be paramount now is the issue of credibility and capacity and those that will deliver the goods for the people and those that will advance the well being of the area in the next polls.

"My main thrust, if given chance, in the next elections is on how to bring uncommon agenda that would improve the socio well being of the federal constituency.

"I have a long term blueprint that would touch the lives of Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/ Oke-Ero Federal Constituency and if given chance to represent them in the next elections more delivery of dividends of democracy will come to their doorsteps."

He also said that "the area is currently in need of good health care delivery and this would be embarked on in the bid to reduce mortality rate in the federal constituency."

On the area of insecurity in the senatorial district, Oloyede stated that all necessary contacts would be employed in order to curb the spread of insecurity in the area.

He noted that "it is when there is peace and tranquility in a particular area that there would be a chance for the investors to invest and thereby improving economic growth of the area.

"Apart from this, the development would also provide employment opportunities for the youths and this would reduce unemployment and poverty level in the area."