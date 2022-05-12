Zimbabwe: Stunner Falls On Hard Times, As Domestic Violence Case Stalls

12 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

MUSICIAN Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner in the arts industry, is losing out on endorsements after he was reported for domestic violence by his wife, Dyone Tafirenyika.

This emerged when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Evelyn Mashayakure on Wednesday.

The state sought postponement of his trial date to June 13, 2022, indicating that some witness statements are yet to be recorded.

Through his lawyer, Dumisani Mutombeni, Chideme complained about the postponement, stating that the pending court case was costing him financially.

"My client is heavily dependent on music shows and endorsements for his survival and some of his deals have since been suspended, and shows that were pre-booked have been cancelled pending finalisation of this case," Mutombeni said.

He also added that postponing the matter will only add to his client's problems, as his business will be on hold waiting for the court's ruling.

"The level of prejudice my client is suffering is very severe, and the law should not be used by a spouse to punish the other," he added.

He further argued that the state is not even aware who the witnesses are.

"Any hungry person can be paid and come to testify against my client," said Mutombeni.

According to the state, Chideme assaulted Tafirenyika at the height of a domestic dispute at the Rainbow Towers Hotel back in April.

The court heard Tafirenyika had refused to give Chideme her mobile phone.

Mutombeni said the two are no longer together and the wife has since moved out of their house with her belongings.

Trial is now expected to commence on May 13.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X