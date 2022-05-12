Kenya: Trail-Blazing Bronze Medalist Makokha Asks for Car Gift From President Uhuru

Caxias Do Sul — Kenya's number one Deaf golfer Isaac Makokha is at it again.

The 2020 Amateur Matchplay Champion entered his name in the annals of golf history as the first ever Kenyan golf medalist at the prestigious Summer Deaflympics.

Makokha summoned willpower and confidence to rack up bronze in a highly competitive atmosphere contrary to all expectations.

Asked by one of the reporters what he would desire from the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, when the team returns home, Makokha quipped.

"I just want him (President Uhuru) to give me a car. I just feel I want a car from the President as a gift because I really gave it my all."

"The match was tough and I really went out of my way to deliver this medal. I didn't want to embarrass our nation; so if he (Uhuru) can give me a small car so that I can move around with my golf kit, I will be very appreciative," said Makokha.

Makokha outlined that the encounter with his German adversary wasn't a walk in the park.

"When I played against Allan, the German guy in the semis, he was tough. He was taking a birdie on almost every hole. I was just doing pars," a jolly Makokha said.

"But I did my best, to be honest. He beat me fair and square. But then you know that he is an international player who has played in multiple European championships," Makokha narrated of his fairy tale experience in the southern Brazilian town of Caxius Do Sul.

And with an apparently insatiable appetite for success, Makokha desires to return to the 25th Deaflympics stronger. He wants to be a force to be reckoned with before hanging up his golf boots.

"When I get back home, I will put more effort in practice and train a lot more so that when I meet the German next time round, I will be in a position to beat him hands down."

Makokha also harbors an ambition to grow junior Deaf golf in the country so that next time round Team Kenya can ruffle feathers.

"I have learnt so much from this game. And I believe we are going to develop so that when I retire from golf, I have my legacy projects running," Makokha remarked.

He added, "In future I just want to be a coach after I have accomplished what I had desired to do."