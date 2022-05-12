Kenya: Sakaja Says Will Roll Out School Feeding Program in Nairobi If Elected as Ruto Pledges Full Support

11 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja says he will roll out a school-feeding program in Nairobi county if elected Governor.

Sakaja said the implementation of the school feeding program is part of his manifesto.

He has pledged to roll out the programme in over 200 public primary schools, so as to ensure that no child missed school due to lack of food.

Deputy President William Ruto has endorsed the proposal by the Nairobi Senator saying it will help boost enrollments.

Ruto said that if the Kenya Kwanza team takes over power in the August election, his government will fully support the project implementation.

"It is doable for all our children not to have to go out looking for lunch or even go without food by implementing this programme across Kenya," DP Ruto said.

Ruto was speaking at Mukarara Primary school in Waithaka area, Nairobi where a school feeding programme is being implemented by a non-governmental organization Food4Education.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X