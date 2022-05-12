Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Eyes Top Four in Tunis

APR women volleyball club has vowed to reach the semi-final round of the Africa CAVB Africa Women Club Championship, slated in Tunis, Tunisia, from May 19 to June 1, 2022.

Speaking to Times Sport, Florien Siborurema said that he expects a tough outing for his team but vowed to fight his way into the last four.

"Our preparations are going well so far and the mood in the team has never been better. We are going to be facing the best club in Africa, but we are confident in our ability and determination to win when it matters most," Siborurema said.

He added "Our aim is to reach the semi-final stage but considering our opponents, it will be a tough campaign but possible to achieve," he said before adding, "We have hope and confidence in the players and I believe they can do better because of experience and exposure gained from previous continental championships".

The team is carrying out daily training sessions at Amahoro indoor stadium.

APR last appeared in the continental competition that was held in Tunisia back in 2017 where they finished 8th.

APR along with RRA will represent Rwanda in the Women's African Club Championship.

Roster:

Setters: Léa Uwera and Prisca Uwera

Left-attackers: Valentine Munezero, Seraphine Mukantambara, Penelope Musabyimana and Uwimana

Right- attackers: Yvonne Bayija and Divine Nyirahabimana

Libro: Judith Kabatesi and Denyse Mukamana

Middle blockers: Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya, Esperance Mushimiyimana and Albertine Uwiringiyimana.