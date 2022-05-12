Nigeria: Kaduna Senator, La'ah, Emerges New Senate's Deputy Minority Whip

11 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

The Senate, on Wednesday, received the nomination of Senator Danjuma La'ah, representing Kaduna South, as the new Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate from the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

La'ah's nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read at the start of plenary.

The letter was signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyawu.

Anyawu explained in the letter that the nomination of Senator La'ah was against the backdrop of the recent defection of the former Minority Whip, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (Sokoto South), to the majority All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter reads, "We wish to affirm the nomination of Senator Danjuma La'ah (Kaduna South) by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, to fill the vacant seat of the Senate Minority Whip.

"The nomination of Senator Danjuma La'ah follows after the defection of Senator Ibrhaim Danbaba (Sokoto South), the former PDP Deputy Whip to APC.

"Please, kindly accord Senator Danjuma La'ah all necessary cooperation and do also accept the assurance of my esteemed regards."

But, Senator George Thompson Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), while coming under Order 1(b), lamented the defection of PDP Senators who previously occupied the Deputy Minority Whip position.

Two Senators - Senators Emmnuel Bwacha (Taraba South) and Ibrahim Danbaba (Sokoto South) - previously both of the opposition party and La'ah's predecessors, resigned their membership of the PDP and defected to the APC weeks ago.

Ruling on Sekibo's point of order, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, ruled the Rivers lawmaker out of order, saying that his observation was not in line with the provisions of Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 as amended.

He, however, urged the new Deputy Minority Whip to perform his functions to bring about stability and productivity to the Senate.

