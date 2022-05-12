Nigeria to Host 1st CAF Cup Final in 18 Years

For the first time since 12 December 2004 when the Abuja stadium hosted the final match of the CAF Champions League featuring Enyimba and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, a Nigerian stadium will be hosting a CAF cup final.

Yesterday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo will host the 2021/22 Confederation Cup final on Friday, 20 May 2022.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State - the home of Nigeria's Premier League side Akwa United FC.

Last year, the Confederation Cup final was hosted in Cotonou, Benin Republic where Morocco's Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.

Four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.

In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo's TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

In the second semi-final, the first leg between Libya's Al Ahli Tripoli and Orlando Pirates from South Africa saw Orlando Pirates take a 2-0 advantage to the second leg.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

In another development, CAF has awarded the hosting rights of the CAF Champions League to Morocco as the country was the only one that submitted bid.

With the North African nation having hosted last year's final, CAF encouraged other countries to stage the match but, despite expressions of interest from Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa, only Morocco remained when it came to decision time.

With its brand new 50,000-capacity Stadium in Diamniadio, Senegal had been considered a serious candidate to win the bid but withdrew last week.

A CAF source told BBC Sport Africa it costs "a significant amount" to host the final and "if it was easy, we'd be discussing candidacies from 10 countries or so".

The African Champions League final was previously decided via a two-legged (home and away) tie, but the format was changed to a one-off match in 2020.

In a possible sign of the difficulties in finding a host nation willing to invest funds in hosting the final, CAF also announced on Monday that talks are underway to revert to a two-legged final.

Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium also hosted the African Champions League final in 2021.

Flying Eagles Qualify for WAFU B Semis, Held By B'Faso

Femi Solaja

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were held 2-2 by Burkina Faso at the ongoing

2022 WAFU Zone B tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The this second match result of the Group B clash, the Flying Eagles on four points have booked a place in the semi final despite the outcome of the final group clash between reigning African champions Ghana and Burkina Faso on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles will finish as Group B winners if Burkina Faso fail to beat Ghana by more than two goals.

Ladan Bosso-led side defeated Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in their group opener on Sunday.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Ibrahim Yahaya were the scorers for the Nigerian side against Burkina Faso.

In Wednesday's game, which was played inside Stade Seyni Kountche, Niamey, the Flying Eagles took the lead on 24 minutes through Muhammad whose attempted cross from the right sailed into the top corner.

Burkina Faso fought back to level things up but the Flying Eagles reclaimed the lead thanks to Yahaya who converted a 69th minute penalty. Only the finalists from the two groups are to qualify for the African U20 Championships later in the year.

2022 CBN Senior Tennis Tourney Serves-off in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The 2022 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Open Tennis Championship will serve off at the tennis complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja tomorrow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while briefing reporters.

He said that the final of the tournament to be played on hard court will come up on May 21, 2022.

Nwanisobi reiterated the apex bank's pledge to sustain the sponsorship of the tournament, which the bank has undertaken for 44 years.

Citing the names of past winners of the competition who had excelled in international circuits, he noted that the objective of the Senior Open tennis championship remained to create a platform for the discovery, harnessing and grooming of young talents to represent Nigeria at various international tennis competitions.

Nwanisobi highlighted the role of the youth in nation building, adding the CBN was committed to empowering the Nigerian youth through its various interventions.

The apex bank spokesman also urged youth in the country to take advantage of the intervention programmes in the bouquet of the bank.

He also tasked participants at the competition to take opportunity of the Championship to exhibit their talents, with a view to showcasing them at tournaments locally and internationally.