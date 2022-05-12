Nigeria: 2023 - Onu, Akpabio Resign to Focus On Presidential Race

President Muhammadu Buhari had, earlier, on Wednesday, directed his appointees with plans to contest in the 2023 elections, to resign.

Two members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have resigned to focus on their presidential ambitions.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, resigned a few hours after a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Jackson Udom, the spokesperson to the Mr Akpabio, confirmed the resignation of his principal to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Wednesday.

This newspaper also learnt that Mr Onu has equally forwarded his resignation letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Messrs Akpabio and Onu, both former governors of Akwa Ibom and Old Abia State, respectively, are presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Buhari had directed that all FEC members (Excluding the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo) who are seeking nomination as flag bearers of their party should resign on or before May 16.

The president's directive followed the decision of the Court of Appeal to strike out the suit challenging section 84(12) of the electoral act.

The Court of Appeal had set aside the verdict of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, which ruled that the section was unconstitutional. Although, the Court of Appeal agreed the section was unconstitutional, it held that the Federal High Court, Umuahia, lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate on the suit.

The appellate court further said the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, lacked the locus standi to have filed the case.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Emeke Nwajiuba, who is also running for president, also tendered his resignation.

It is expected that other appointees of the president will resign following his directive.

They are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; the Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen; the Minister of Petroleum Resources (State), Timipriye Sylva; and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development (State), Uche Ogar.