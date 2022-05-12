Nigeria: Masari Shuts Batsari-Jibia Road Over Abductions By Terrorists

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday ordered the immediate closure of Batsari-Jibia road to curtail the persistent abductions of passengers on the road.

Masari in a statement issued by the Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Yar'Adua, urged all motorists to desist from plying the road.

Batsari and Jibia are among the frontline local government areas in Katsina State that are under persistent killings, kidnapping and attacks by motorcycle-riding terrorists operating in the state.

Masari said he shut down the road in accordance with the power conferred on him in Section 176 sub-Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He called on residents of the state and security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the new order to checkmate attacks and abductions of passengers by the terrorists.

He, however, approved the immediate reopening of Kankara-Sheme road which was closed in 2021 due to banditry, with immediate effect for all motorists.