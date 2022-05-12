Rwanda/Uganda: Rwanda Drawn Against Uganda at Cecafa Women's Champs

The women's national football team, She-Amavubi, have been placed in Group A along with hosts Uganda at the Cecafa Women's Championship scheduled for later this month.

Rwanda will be making its third appearance - and first since 2018 - in the regional tournament.

Uganda, who won bronze at the latest (2019) edition in Tanzania, will host this year's competition from May 22 to June 5 at the FUFA Technical Center, in Njeru.

She-Amavubi have often snubbed the competition, and performed poorly when they participated. The national team finished bottom of a five-team table when Rwanda hosted the showpiece in 2018.

At the forthcoming 2022 edition, Rwanda makes Group A alongside neighbours Uganda and Burundi, as well as Djibouti. Group B comprises Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

By press time Wednesday, Kenya had not confirmed their availability to defend the title they clinched in 2019 after beating three-time champions Tanzania in the final.

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and Djibouti

Group B: Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia