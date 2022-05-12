Rwanda: Over 20,000 Enumerators to Be Deployed for National Census

The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) has confirmed that 28,000 teachers who will enumerate this year's census have been recruited already.

Venant Habarugira, the director of the census department at NISR said that the training of trainers will be conducted in July, 2022, main training of enumerators will be conducted between July 21 and August 9, and the listing of households will be conducted from August 10-14, 2022.

First, there will be a training of trainers, where 200 people are to be trained at the national level from May 15 to 28.

From June 4 to July 10, 1700 will be trained at the district level during weekends.

The main census enumeration (field enumeration), will be conducted from 16 to 30, August, 2022.

NISR calls upon all Rwandans to be part of the census activity since it concerns and benefits the population.

This year' census comes around again after 10 years, and it will be conducted by use of technology.

Due to Covid-19, the general census will embrace higher use of technology in all its operations, said Habarugira.

This development hence is expected to save time among other benefits, paper questionnaires will be replaced by technological devices for data entry.

The old method of paper questionnaires usually took up to six months of data collection. With the use of technological devices, it will take two to three months only, according to NISR.

Provisional results will be announced in December 2022, whereas the final results will be out in December 2023, according to the institute.