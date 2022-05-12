Nigeria: We Have Not Endorsed Any Aspirant, Says Niger NLC

The Niger State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has clarified that it has not endorsed any aspirants for elective positions in 2023.

The clarification was contained in a statement that was jointly signed by the NLC State Chairman, Mr. Yakubu Garba and the Trade Union Congress State Chairman, Mr. Yakubu Gana, in Minna yesterday.

It said: "The public should disregard claim(s) of purported endorsement of any aspirant by the organised labour movement in Niger State."

It, however, disclosed that the labour leadership has met with all those aspiring to emerge as election candidates in all the registered political parties.

"Since the commencement of 2023 politicking, the Niger State's council of the organised labour has hosted among others, gubernatorial aspirants, and aspirants for position of Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly," the statement explained."

"Adding that the step "is a long held tradition for aspirants to visit the organised labour secretariat for the purpose of seeking support prior to elections."

The congress said that its doors would always remain "open to all well-meaning Nigerlites, including those seeking for political offices" for the overall development of the state and the interest of workers.

The statement added that in line with the directives of National Headquarters of the NLC and the TUC, the organised labour has put in place a State Political Commission (SPC) with political structures down to polling unit levels for the purpose of participating in the political process in 2023 and beyond.

It said: "The organised labour is determined to change the narrative of the political process by ensuring that only aspirants with integrity, credibility, pedigree and implementable blueprint of uplifting the status of the state, LGAs and civil service are elected into office come 2023 and beyond."