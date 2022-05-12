Rwanda: Registration for Kigali Peace Marathon Underway

Local and foreign athletes still have two weeks to register for the forthcoming 17th edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon slated for May 29.

The annual race will attract athletes from different countries all over the globe including Ethiopia, Canada, DR Congo, Kenya, Canada, South Africa, USA, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Poland and Kenya among others.

So far, 215 athletes have registered in the half marathon while 65 have registered for the full marathon while 79 registered to participate in the Run for Peace.

Registration is now publicly open on RAF's website (www.raf.rw) for local and international athletes, men and women, in either the full marathon (42.196 km) or half-marathon (21.098 km) categories.

Registration fees for foreign athletes is USD 30 or Euros 27 and USD 10 or Euros 9 for East African residents while locals will pay Rwf 5000.

Those who want to compete in the Run for Peace, which is for amateurs, will pay Rwf 2000.

However, youth aged under 17 years are allowed to attend the competition free of charge but on condition that they are accompanied by their parents. High school students will also be allowed to compete at the running race as long as they present their students cards.

While registration for the Kigali International Peace Marathon is open until May 26, the federation has urged athletes to complete their registration earlier to avoid traffic on the registration system that happens in the final days.

"Athletes, especially locals, have a tendency of registering at the last minute. We encourage them to register as early as possible for them to prepare well for the marathon race," said local Athletics governing body boss, Lemuel Kayumba.

The top five from both the full marathon and half marathon will awarded cash prizes while extra prizes were lined up for local athletes who will make it in the top five as part of RAF's drive to motivate Rwanda athletes to perform well at the race.

The winner of the full marathon, men and women, will pocket a cash prize Rwf 4 million while the first and second runners-up will walk away with Rwf 2.5 million and Rwf 2 million respectively.

The athletes that finish in fourth place will get Rwf 1.5m while the fifth will take Rwf 1m.

Three best performing local athletes will be rewarded with extra prizes of Rwf 800 000, Rwf 600 000 and Rwf 400 000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the winners of half marathon, both men and women, will walk away with Rwf 2.5m with the first and second runners-up set to take home Rwf 2m and 1.5m respectively.

The fourth will pocket Rwf 1m while the fifth will get Rwf 800 000.

A total of 17 athletes set to represent Rwanda at this year's Peace Marathon are in a training camp in Musanze as they continue to prepare for the race.

The Kigali International Peace Marathon will be preceded by the Kigali night run slated Friday, May 13, during which participants will run a distance of 5.4 km.