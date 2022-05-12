Nigeria: Gov Uzodinma Sets Up Committee Ahead of Planned Security Conference

The Imo State Government issued a warning to residents who were fraudulently acquiring government land and property.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has set up a security committee ahead of a planned security conference in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this on Wednesday during a news conference on the outcome of the state's Executive Council meeting in Owerri.

Mr Emelumba said the committee would be headed by the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Ugorji Ugorji.

He said the governor also set up another committee, headed by the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Obiageri Ajoku, to work out modalities for the inspection and construction of modern abattoirs in the state.

"The committee is to visit the Somachi Abattoir to examine the sanitary conditions and determine whether it was fit as a place where animals are slaughtered for public consumption," he said.

According to him, the committee is expected to work out the needs of meat dealers and consumers, in consideration of the construction of modern abattoirs.

Mr Emelumba expressed the delight of the executive council over the performance of the state's para athletes at the recently concluded first-ever National Para-Sports Games in Abuja.

"The executive council was delighted to note that the Imo contingent for this year's para games came sixth overall in the country and first in the South East, winning a total of 59 medals.

"Out of this, 16 gold, 25 silver and 18 bronze were won," he said.

He disclosed the governor would host the athletes "to appreciate them and encourage future athletes to do better".

"It is a thing of joy that they made the state and the people proud by coming tops at the competition."

Fraudulent acquisition of government land, property

Mr Emelumba said Governor Uzodinma has donated some trailer loads of textbooks to primary, secondary and tertiary schools to help facilitate quality education in the state.

He said the Executive Council frowned at residents conniving with government agencies to fraudulently acquire government land and property in the state.

"Government warns that those doing so are doing so at their own risk, because the process of automation of these lands is ongoing.

"Once completed, all the lands taken through forgery of Certificate of Occupancy will be recovered and those involved punished accordingly," he said.

The state government road construction campaign in the state had recorded "much progress", despite the rainy season, the commissioner said.

He assured residents that the campaign across the state would be sustained despite rains, especially on MCC and Egbu roads.

(NAN)