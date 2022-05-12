Rwanda: Peace Cup - Rayon Sports, APR Tie Ends in Pulsating Draw

It was a day of missed chances as the Rayon Sports and APR FC tie ended in a goalless draw in the Peace cup semifinals at the Kigali stadium in Nyamirambo on Wednesday afternoon.

There could have been an avalanche of goals in the crunch encounter as numerous chances were created by both sides but their attackers were very profligate on the day.

Rayon Sports started the game as the better side by pegging APR down to their own half from the onset.

The first chance of the game fell to Mael Dindjeke in the 1st minute but he was not fast enough to react inside the box as the ball was cleared by Prince Buregeya.

The deadlock of the game could have been broken in the fifth minute following a through ball from midfield to Musa Essenu but the striker was ruled offside to the relief of the APR fans.

APR turned defense into attack in the 16th minute after clearing a corner and midfielder Bosco Ruboneka covered acres of space before being brought down by Jean Claude Iranzi after which Omborenga Fitina wasted the resulting freekick.

Cameroonian import Leandre Willy Onana who was becoming a nightmare for the APR FC players had a knock in the 30th minute and could not continue as he was replaced by Pierrot Kwizera.

Rayon continued to dominate the game and APR withdrew into their shells in an effort to soak pressure and play on the counter.

Chances were far and few in the final twelve minutes of the first half as both clubs played cautiously until recess.

APR started the second half brightly having two glaring chances in the 51st and 53rd minute through Yannick Bizimana and Djabel Manishimwe although all were wasted.

There was an instant response from Rayon Sports as Blaise Nishimwe found space infront of the APR penalty area but his powerful shot missed the target narrowly.

APR took control of the game with defender Omborenga Fitina in the thick of affairs. He started a swift move from the right in the 60th minute and located Bonheur Mugisha before dashing into the Rayon penalty box but his strike after receiving the ball was saved by Pierre Ishimwe.

Yves Mugunga replaced Yannick Bizimana in the 75th minute as the latter was looking lethargic and was virtually out of the game.

Incessant pressure mounted by Rayon Sports in the final five minutes of regulation time forced Prince Buregeya to commit a serious blunder in the 88th but Mael Dindjeke could not find the back of the net as he fired off target with only Pierre Ishimwe at his mercy.

Dindjeke had another glorious chance in the 92nd minute to give his side victory but he lazily headed into the waiting arms of goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe as both teams settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of the 2021/2022 Peace cup finals.