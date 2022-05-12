Rwanda: Casa Mbungo in Tough Test Against Former Club Police

IT will be a tough test for AS Kigali head coach Andre Casa Mbungo when he faces his former club Police FC in the semifinal of this year's Peace Cup tournament on Thursday at Kigali Stadium.

The clash between AS Kigali and Police FC is at 3pm and Mbungo will be hoping to eliminate Police over two legs.

The 53-year-old won the Peace Cup with Police in 2015 after moving from AS Kigali

"Don't expect emotions from me when I face Police. I'm at work and it's my duty to perform better and win the game." Mbungo said

Mbungo stands out as the only coach in Rwandan football to have won Peace Cup titles with more than one team; having delivered to AS Kigali the trophy of the country's second biggest football tournament in 2013 before replicating the feat with Police in 2015.

He previously coached AS Kigali, SC Kiyovu, Police FC, Gasogi United and also Kenyan giants AFC Leopards and Bandari.

Police coach Francis Nuttall Elliot says his team is ready for the challenge and pointed out their desire to win the tournament so as to get a taste of continental football next season.

"Our goal is to win our games in this tournament and so far so good, we reached the semifinals. We expect a very tough game on Thursday, but we will be ready for the challenge against the best team in the country," he said.

The winner will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Kigali won the last title of the Peace Cup in the 2018-2019, after beating Kiyovu Sports 2-1.