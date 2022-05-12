Kenya: 'Heri Tukulipe Na M-Pesa', Kenyans Tell Rihanna On Launch of Fenty Products in Kenya

11 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Kenyans on social media have received the news of Rihanna's Fenty products debut in Kenya with mixed witty reactions.

In a series of tweet responses to the official announcement on the official Fenty beauty page, several Twitter users made interesting comments such as the possibility of buying the products directly via Mpesa to the musician.

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur, on Tuesday announced that her worldwide cosmetics brand 'Fenty Beauty' would finally be available in the country.

The products will be available at Lintons Beauty World a beauty and skincare shop.

Below are some of the responses...

Kenya!!! See y'all in Lintons Beauty! ✨ https://t.co/sqtdJi1ZLJ

-- FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) May 10, 2022

Muamke tutafute pesa ya Fenty beauty foundation.

-- Fahad (@fuwadii) May 11, 2022

Rihanna just announced that Fenty beauty and Skin products will finally be Africa on 27th and I wonder if we should tell her that Fenty foundation has been retailing for 200 bob pale DuBwaa?

-- 🥑 (@heyleleii) May 10, 2022

Heri tukulipe na mpesa direct.

-- Zolesa 🧚🏽♀️ (@zolesa_ke) May 10, 2022

