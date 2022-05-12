Rwanda: Volleyball Federation to Hold General Assembly on May 14

12 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) will hold its extraordinary general assembly on Saturday, May 14 to discuss among other things, their annual competitions.

Gertrude Kubwimana, the Technical Director at FRVB told Times Sport that the extraordinary general assembly will discuss several issues including the national championship calendar and other competitions.

"As a federation we cannot just announce the dates when the championship will start because the decision is supposed to be agreed upon by all members during the Assembly. There are also other issues to be discussed which I cannot reveal at the moment," she said.

It is expected that there are other challenging issues that will be discussed by the federation officials, especially those regarding some penalties that were imposed against them by the international volleyball federation (FIVB).

In March this year, FIVB ordered FRVB to pay a fine of 120,000 Swiss Francs (over Rwf 120 million) after the country was disqualified from the 2021 African Women's Volleyball Championship for fielding ineligible players.

In a saga that gripped the local sports fraternity, hosts Rwanda were eliminated from the competition, owing to the fact that it used four foreign players that did not have proper documents to allow them feature for the national team.

