Kenya: Prudential Kenya Signs Sh10 Million Deal to Provide Free Education for 85 Students

11 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Prudential Kenya and Prudence Foundation have signed a Sh10million partnership that seeks to provide free high school education to 85 students from underprivileged families.

According to Prudential Kenya CEO, Gwen Kinisu sponsored students will not only get a financial gain in terms of paid school fees but also essential life and social skills to help them become all-rounded people in the society.

"The Foundation has supported educational programs and projects focused on allowing vulnerable children to access quality education over the past eight years, this is because we believe that education is the foundation for all forms of development and a catalyst for growth and success in life", Kinisu said.

The partnership is also aimed at providing a financial cushion for the families who have suffered a loss of income and are incapable of paying school fees for their children due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic brought.

"The learning loss as a result of the pandemic will have a devastating impact on future productivity and well-being for this generation of children and youth." Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation added.

Since its outbreak two years ago, COVID-19 has disrupted education not only in Kenya but also globally, with vulnerable learners from disadvantaged backgrounds being the worst hit.

