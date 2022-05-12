Sudan: Man Killed in North Darfur Robbery

6 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Sareif Beni Hussein — El Shazly Hassan Yagoub (33 years old) was shot dead while driving his rickshaw on the road between El Sareif Beni Hussein and Jebel Amer, a gold mining area in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality, North Darfur, on Wednesday morning.

Residents told Radio Dabanga that four armed men blocked the road, shot Yagoub dead on the spot, and then took the rickshaw to an unknown destination.

Jebel Amer is a gold mining area in the El Sareif Beni Hussein locality. The region is witnessing an increase in looting and insecurity with the complete absence of regular security forces.

