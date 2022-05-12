Sudan: Education Resumes in North Darfur, Incl Exams

El Fasher — Idris Mohamed Abdallah, the Director-General of the Ministry of Education in North Darfur, announced the resumption of studies in all schools in the state as of next Sunday, with exams to start for all education levels during the month of May.

In press statements after a meeting of the leaders of the Ministry of Education yesterday, Abdallah explained a change in the date of the primary certificate exams, which are now to start on May 21 and end on May 29. He further announced the start of the grade eight exams from May 31 to June 8.

The transfer exams for the first and second grades of secondary school will start from May 19 to May 31.

Education throughout Sudan has been disrupted in recent months after strikes over pay and security issues.