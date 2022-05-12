Sudan: Education Resumes in North Darfur, Incl Exams

6 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — Idris Mohamed Abdallah, the Director-General of the Ministry of Education in North Darfur, announced the resumption of studies in all schools in the state as of next Sunday, with exams to start for all education levels during the month of May.

In press statements after a meeting of the leaders of the Ministry of Education yesterday, Abdallah explained a change in the date of the primary certificate exams, which are now to start on May 21 and end on May 29. He further announced the start of the grade eight exams from May 31 to June 8.

The transfer exams for the first and second grades of secondary school will start from May 19 to May 31.

Education throughout Sudan has been disrupted in recent months after strikes over pay and security issues.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X