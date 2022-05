Zalingei — At least eight miners were killed in the collapse of four mining shafts in the Karakil mine, north of Zalingei in Central Darfur, on Sunday.

Witnesses from the area told Radio Dabanga, that the search for five others are underway, and that they managed to excavate the eight bodies from the rubble, on Tuesday.

The witnesses noted the absence of the state authorities following the collapse, and the witnesses stated that the entire search was done manually.