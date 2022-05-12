Tanzania: Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Launches 2nd Round of Financial Journalism Training in Tanzania

THE Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa (BMIA) has launched the second intake of its Financial Journalism Training (FJT) programme in Tanzania, to train journalists and media professionals in business and financial journalism so as to bolster the country's financial reporting industry.

The resumption of the which was launched in Dar es Salaam this week, follows a two-year postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conducted in partnership with Strathmore Business School, the University of Dar es Salaam Business School, and the University of Dar es Salaam School of Journalism and Mass Communication, the second intake follows a successful first intake in 2019 which saw more than 40 journalists graduate from the programme.

Over 50 journalists and professionals from government, the private and nonprofit sectors and Tanzania's major media organizations will be trained over six-months on topics including data analysis, capital markets, accounting, publicpolicy, economics and the transforming media landscape to strengthen their skills and knowledge in business and financial reporting.

The training will be facilitated by Bloomberg News reporters and faculty of the universities involved.

The Financial Journalism Training programme aims to accelerate the development of a globally competitive media andfinancial reporting industry in Tanzania, to further transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country and continent at large.

The programme is a core component of the BMIA, which aims to contribute to the advancement of business and financialreporting in Africa, recognizing the important role the media plays in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance.

Speaking at the launch of the second intake, Professor FlorensLuoga, Governor at Central Bank of Tanzania, said: "At this critical post-pandemic period, strong business and economic media reporting is core to keeping stakeholdersinformed in order to accelerate Tanzania's economic recovery. By training more journalists, BMIA's programme is contributing to Tanzania's ongoing economic development and progress."

The launch of the second intake in Tanzania follows the programme's success in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Zambia and the first intake in Tanzania, where over 785 delegates have graduated to date.