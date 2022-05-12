Tanzania: Pura Stresses On Participation in Extraction Sector

THE Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) is determined to increase participation of Tanzanians in the extraction sector through building capacity to enable the locals exploit opportunities in natural gas value chain.

At the ongoing Fourth Exhibition of Funds and Economic Empowerment Programme in Morogoro region,the regulator said it was planning to empower citizens through a public education on the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) value chain and the ongoing oil and natural gas exploration activities in the country.The programme was launched by Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Mr Martine Shigella.

In his opening remarks, MrShigela said the exhibition is an opportunity for businessmen and entrepreneurs to learn and share experiences with other participants about opportunities and challenges they face and how to deal with them.

"These exhibitions are significant in educating the public on the best way to participate more and better in various development activities," he said.

For her part, the Executive Secretary of the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC), MsBeng'iIssa said this year's exhibition is themed 'a strong economy for sustainable development'.

She added that the aim of the exhibition is to raise public awareness about the existence of funds and empowerment programs, how to save and best ways to invest in development projects.

"The exhibition also aims to create a network of entrepreneurs who will participate and promote entrepreneurial markets to bring development," she noted.

President SamiaSuluhu Hassan is expected to conclude the exhibition in Morogoro on May 14, this year.