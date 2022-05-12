Tanzania: Exim Bank Promises More Investment On Environmental Conservation

EXIM Bank Tanzania has pledged to work more closely with various environmental stakeholders, while supporting the Government's efforts in combating climate change by actively participating in supporting environmental conservation efforts, especially on tree planting.

The bank's pledge was made by the Bank's Head of Marketing and Communications, Mr Stanley Kafu at the culmination of the International Red Cross Day celebrations which coincided with the 60th anniversary of the Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) adorned with a planting of trees exercise at the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital recently.

Speaking in the function that was graced by the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office responsible for Union and Environment, MrSelemanJafo, MrKafu said through the bank's programmes known as 'Exim Go Green Initiative' and 'Exim Cares' it has been participating in various social endeavors such as blood donation as well as environmental conservation.

"This is the second time for us to participate in a program like this in Dodoma within these two years. Last year in May we joined other stakeholders led by the retired Prime Minister, MrMizengoPinda and we were able to plant about 10,000 trees in Zuzu ward," SaidMrKafu.

In addition to actively participating in the tree planting exercise, the bank also donated Sh 15 million to the Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) in a move to support the preparations of the event.

He said the financial institutions in the country has also been affected by the climate change effects due to disturbances in many economic sectors especially agriculture.

"That has been one of the main reasons for Exim Bank Tanzania to take the lead in addressing the challenge through supporting tree planting initiatives." He added.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jafo commended the bank and other stakeholders for supporting the country's environment conservation efforts and urged Tanzanians to work together in dealing with various emergencies happening to the country while increasing their participation in environmental conservation through tree planting.

Earlier speaking at the event, TRCS President, Mr David Kihenzile called on the government and various stakeholders in the country to continue to support the TRCS's efforts, as they aim to directly manage disasters and various emergencies that face the community.

"That is why we are so touched by the support we have received from various stakeholders, including Exim Bank as their support has enabled us to achieve these important initiative that is tree planting exercise." said MrKihenzile.