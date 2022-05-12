Mauritius: Gender Equality Minister Holds Press Conference in the Context of International Day of Families

press release

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Koonjoo-Shah, held a press conference, today, at Labourdonnais Hotel in Port Louis, in the context of the forthcoming International Day of Families, which will be commemorated on 15 May 2022. This event has been celebrated worldwide since 1993.

The theme retained by the United Nations for this year's International Day of Families is 'Families and Urbanisation', and the one chosen by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare is Avek enn fami ini, nou pou resi (As a united family, we will succeed).

Minister Koonjoo-Shah highlighted that many families suffered and were still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, while Mauritius, like many other countries, was facing economic challenges which had cropped up with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, she stated, Government came up with several subsidies on basic food commodities so as to support the population in these trying times.

She underscored that her Ministry, in the context of the International Day of Families 2022, would conduct a sustained media campaign through television, radio and social media on, among others, the difficulties faced by families. "Another activity to be organised by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Mauritius Family Planning and Welfare Association, is a fertility awareness and couple consolidation campaign so as to promote family stability and to encourage couples to have more children," she indicated.

Furthermore, Mrs Koonjoo-Shah observed that, in a bid to contribute to the welfare of Mauritian families, her Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection and the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, would arrange for discounted prices on a wide variety of products in supermarkets and in food outlets; on pharmaceutical products; on electronic products; as well as for entrance and activities in leisure parks. "Several attractive packages will also be proposed in a number of hotels around the island," she added. More details on the activities are available on https://gender.govmu.org, and the special prices will be offered from 15 May to 15 June 2022.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology will also jointly organise mural painting competitions under the theme "Anou grandi san violans" (Let us grow up free from violence) for pupils of primary schools, while the theme for students of secondary school is "Violans: Zero Tolerans" (Zero tolerance for violence).