Mauritius: Policy Dialogue Meeting Examines Priorities for the Sectors of Energy and Public Utilities

press release

The sectors of Energy and Public Utilities were at the fore of discussions during a Policy Dialogue meeting held, today, in Port-Louis in the context of the upcoming national budget 2022/23. The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, met with the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, to confer on key priorities for both fields.

In a statement, Minister Lesjongard highlighted that discussions focused on energy, water and waste water. The energy sector remains a priority especially in line with commitments taken on the international front that pertain to the implementation of measures to fight climate change and reduce gas emissions, he emphasised.

The Minister recalled that last year, Dr Padayachy had announced Government's plan of making green energy one of the pillars of our economy and as such important decisions were taken which include increasing the percentage rate of renewable energy to 60% and reducing carbon emissions by 2030. The meeting, today, therefore enabled us to assess the situation, said Mr Lesjongard. He also shared that the roadmap of renewable energy has been reviewed to consider targets set for the sector and to ensure that these goals are achieved by 2030.

According to Minister Lesjongard, the proposals made during the present Policy Dialogue Meeting are expected to fast-track projects for that field whereby a substantial amount of public-private investments will be needed. We also requested the Finance Minister to create the necessary framework to move forward accordingly, he stated.

As regards the water sector, he pointed out that investment is required in this sector to implement projects in the future to enhance water distribution across Mauritius.

A foreign team visited the Central Water Authority and water distribution installation in Mauritius and a report is expected shortly, Minister Lesjongard said. Discussions are moreover ongoing with Indian authorities for the implementation of projects aiming to reduce non-revenue water, he announced.

Speaking about waste water, the Minister indicated that proposals were submitted to the Finance Minister which include the possibility of using treated water for irrigation.