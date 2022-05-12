Mauritius: PM Inaugurates Fitness Centre for the Promotion Sports Culture Among Public Officers

press release

Public Officers will henceforth have access to a fitness centre, a modern and well-equipped centralised facility, to practice regular sports activities at the seat of the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, SICOM Building 2 in Port-Louis.

The fitness centre was inaugurated, today, by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah; and the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Vikram Hurdoyal.

The facility, to the tune of some Rs 6 million, caters for some 80 000 Public Officers of different ages and fitness levels. It is fitted with latest high-tech fitness accessories, high-end cardio machines, and other heavy duty exercise equipment. It has been set up by the Ministry in collaboration with the Public Officers' Welfare Council (PoWC) and the Mauritius Sports Council (MSC).

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the setting up of the fitness centre is in line with Government's objective to promote a sports culture among Public Officers and to cater for their overall wellbeing. "A healthier person is more productive and efficient at work especially when it comes to service delivery", he said.

Government, he added, cares for the health and welfare of the population hence the setting up of the fitness centre would help energise Public Officers, keep them fit and enhance productivity. The centre, he indicated, will be managed by the PoWC and all activities will be conducted under the supervision of qualified instructors and coaches of the MSC, which according to him, is imperative when conducting physical activities.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also dwelt on the alarming prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity among the population, adding that Government is investing massively to put, at the disposal of the citizens, gym facilities, sports infrastructure, and walking tracks thus facilitating access to regular physical activities.

He thus urged all Public Officers to benefit from this high-tech facility for an improved health and maintain a good diet as well as a healthy lifestyle so as to be more performing and efficient in their day to day tasks.

Minister Hurdoyal, for his part, spoke on the importance of a productive human resource in the public sector, adding that it is the backbone of progress and development of any country. The aim, he said, is to set up health promotion hubs in different Ministries and Departments so as to encourage Public Officers to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enhance their performance at work.

He also informed that the fitness centre will be open to public officers from 7 30 am to 9 pm so that the majority of public sector employees benefit from this facility.