Nairobi — Safaricom has announced plans to launch an M-Pesa service that targets customers below 18 years.

The firm's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ndegwa, while announcing the 2o21 full-year earnings, said M-Pesa junior will be launched in the course of 2022.

The telco has reported a 12.2 percent growth in its net profit which rose to Sh77.0 billion

Total revenue hit sh281.1bn while M-Pesa transactions over the same period were reported at Sh29.5trillion.

More to follow...