Sierra Leone: LAPO MD Commends Gosl for Introducing Munafa Fund

The Director General of the fastest growing micro finance institution LAPO, Gabriel Eshiague, has in an interview on Star TV commended the government of President Julius Maada Bio for introducing the Munafa fund loan scheme in the country.

Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO), is a micro finance Bank limited committed to the empowerment of low income earners through access to response safe financial services.

The company which is based in Sierra Leone and Nigeria was one of the implementers of the MUNAFA fund introduced by the Government of Sierra Leone.

Eshiague who was speaking to Star TV Economic Forum TV program commended the President for bringing the MUNAFA fund, saying that what the president did gave a lot of smaller businesses the ability to access funds.

"I can tell you that there are a lot of people who would not have been able to access funding if not for that category of product," he said,

LAPO DG continued that because of the MUNAFA fund, the company has been able to reach out to so many clients who needed funding. Quite a number of clients benefitted as bout Le4 billion was given out to all client who were successful in the due diligent process.

"I really want to commend the government for that kind of venture. It's a very good one and many people are happy about that because a lot of them were able to grow their business because of that Munafa Fund," Eshiague told Star TV.