Angola: Minister of Industry and Commerce Visits Projects in Benguela

Luanda — Angola's minister of Industry and Commerce Victor Fernandes has been in the coastal Benguela province since Tuesday to listen to local businessmen and witness the official ceremony of symbolic delivery of vans acquired as part of the sale of national production.

During his four-day working agenda in Benguela province, the minister of Industry and Commerce will also visit Testaf (formerly Africa Textile), focused on fabric production.

According to a note from MINDCOM to which ANGOP had access, the work programme of the minister includes a visit to Catumbela Industrial Hub, to asses its operation, especially to units linked to the food segment.

As for the formal process of delivery of vans, MINDCOM has a scheduled agenda for the 18 provinces of the country, having already covered operators in the provinces of Cuanza Norte and Huambo.

The operators that now benefit from transport are citizens who competed within the criteria set up for the acquisition of the said vehicles, as part of the public tender launched by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, which took place between May and June 2021.

The vans were purchased by the Transport and Merchandise Operators (OTMs) for distribution of national production.