Angola: State Secretary for Human Rights in Moscow

10 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship Ana Celeste Januário is in Moscow, Russia, to correct irregularities and clarify doubts about the process of obtaining the Identity Card by Angolans in that country.

According to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Russia, reached ANGOP Tuesday, Ana Celeste Januário met with Angolan diplomats and officials from the student community.

The need to fine-tune the data collection mechanisms for the Birth Registration, the attribution of the Identity Card, the Criminal Record and other acts of citizenship topped the meetings.

The Angolan consular officer in the Russian capital, Jorge Kachava, said that most of the acts related to the justice services carried out are the renewal of the Identity Card (ID).

He explained that since the post was opened in January 2022, the Consular Service has received more than 100 cases, issued 51 ID cards (32 delivered) and 11 criminal records.

Angola intends to extend justice services to other regions of Russia where Angolan representation is considerable, according to Jorge Kachava.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X