Angola: State Secretary for Human Rights in Moscow

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship Ana Celeste Januário is in Moscow, Russia, to correct irregularities and clarify doubts about the process of obtaining the Identity Card by Angolans in that country.

According to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Russia, reached ANGOP Tuesday, Ana Celeste Januário met with Angolan diplomats and officials from the student community.

The need to fine-tune the data collection mechanisms for the Birth Registration, the attribution of the Identity Card, the Criminal Record and other acts of citizenship topped the meetings.

The Angolan consular officer in the Russian capital, Jorge Kachava, said that most of the acts related to the justice services carried out are the renewal of the Identity Card (ID).

He explained that since the post was opened in January 2022, the Consular Service has received more than 100 cases, issued 51 ID cards (32 delivered) and 11 criminal records.

Angola intends to extend justice services to other regions of Russia where Angolan representation is considerable, according to Jorge Kachava.