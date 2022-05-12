Angola: President's Aide Highlights Role of State Reform in Angola

Luanda — The Minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs to the President of the Republic Adão de Almeida highlighted Tuesday in Luanda the importance of the ongoing State reforms, as they cover the foundations of the nation project and the improvement of living conditions of Angolans.

The official, who was speaking during the launch ceremony of the centenary festivities of the Angola's first and late president Agostinho Neto, reaffirmed the fight against corruption, the rescue of moral and civic values, as well as the restructuring and diversification of the economy.

This, added the Minister of State, is based on the reform of public administration in the sense of increasing investment in education and health.

To Adão de Almeida, investing is to improve the business environment, both in the domestic and foreign private domains, and, with that, provide an increase in the number of jobs, especially for young people, as well as the availability of housing, among other services. .

In this area, the government official put forward as a premise an effective interpretation of the wishes of the Angolan people, in the sense of creating the necessary conditions for each one to fulfill his dream, as a way of honouring Neto.

"If we keep the legacy of Agostinho Neto in mind, we will be able to say it loud and clear, from this place where his remains lie and from any corner of this Angola, that Neto lives in each of us", he underlined.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado.

Secretary of State for Local Authorities and coordinator of the technical group of the inter-ministerial commission, Márcio de Jesus Daniel, also attended the eceremony.

António Agostinho Neto was born on 17 September 1922, in Kaxicane (Icolo e Bengo) and died on 10 September 1979.

As the first President of Angola, he proclaimed the country's independence from Portuguese colonial rule on 11 November, 1975