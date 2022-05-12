Angola Takes Part in African Union Summit

Luanda — Angola Head of State João Lourenço participated Tuesday in the summit of the General Assembly of the African Union (AU)'s Heads of State and of Government, which analyzed the access to Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in Africa, among other issues.

The high-level meeting convened by the chairman of the continental organization, the Senegalese President Macky Sall, served to discuss the international marketing of these vaccines as well as issues of world impact.

A note issued by the Press Office of the president informs that the meeting also addressed the impact in Africa of the crisis resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On the first theme, there is the commitment made at the sixth European Union-Africa Summit held in February in Brussels based on the creation of financial and infrastructural conditions enabling Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

The document indicates that the implementation of the aforementioned promise that engages the World Health Organization has been evaluated at the scientific level.

As for the Russia-Ukraine conflict the concerns of the statesmen participating in the summit, held via video conference, focused on the rising prices of basic commodities, especially those coming from these two warring countries.

Angop has learnt that the goods affected by the rise in prices, as a direct result of the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, are notably oil, natural gas, wheat flour, sunflower oil, among others.