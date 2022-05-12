Mozambique: Covid-19 - 10 New Cases and 11 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further ten cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

These cases were five women and five men, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 12 and 47. Six were diagnosed in Maputo city, three in Maputo province and one in Nampula.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,317,300 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 570 of them in the previous 24 hours.

560 of these tests yielded negative results, while the ten positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,440.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 1.23 per cent on Monday to 1.75 per cent on Tuesday.

Once again, the Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and one new case was admitted, in Maputo city. This brought the number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards to four, three in Maputo city and one in Manica. Three of these patients are receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported 11 recoveries from Covid-19 (six in Maputo city, two in Maputo province, and three in Tete). The total number of recoveries thus rose to 223,180, which is slightly less than 99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 56 on Monday to 55 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 24; Maputo province, eight; Inhambane, six; Sofala, five; Nampula, four; Gaza, Zambezia and Manica, two each; Cabo Delgado, one; and Niassa, one. Tete was the only province with no active Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 11.913 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated now stands at 13,994,237, which is 92 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.