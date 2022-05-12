Mozambique: Ex Mozambique Has Enough Fuel to Meet Demand

Maputo — The Mozambican Association of Fuel Companies (AMEPETROL), has guaranteed that the country has enough fuel to satisfy the market demand, following rumours of an impending fuel shortage.

"We have no stock problems at the moment. We are just facing disinformation on social media. The rumours don't correspond to the truth", said the AMEPETROL General Secretary, Ricardo Cumbe, cited by Radio Mozambique.

He added that "consumers should not panic, they have to keep on living normally. Don't get agitated."

Cumbane also explained that the difficulties recently presented by the association, relating to the mismatch between the price charged in the country and the price of imported fuel, prevail but contacts with the government are under way, in order to reassure consumers.

In April, AMEPETROL called for a review of fuel prices and warned that the State's debts to the fuel companies could stop distribution, at a time when prices on the international market are rising. According to AMEPETROL, by the end of April, the government owed the fuel companies over 110 million dollars, and sum that can only increase, if oil prices continue to rise.

Recently, the Mozambican Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane, rejected the possibility of the state subsidizing fuel, as a way of dealing with price rises following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.