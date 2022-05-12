Mozambique: Inflation of 1.13 Per Cent in April

Maputo — Monthly inflation in Mozambique, as measured by the consumer price index in the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira) was 1.13 per cent in April, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Inflation in the first four months of the year was 4.5 per cent, and annual inflation (1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022) was 7.9 per cent.

The goods and services which contributed most to the April inflation were bread (up by 8.5 per cent), dried fish (9.5 per cent), diesel (7.1 per cent), petrol (7.1 per cent), vegetable oil (four per cent), and second hand vehicles (2.4 per cent).

But the prices of some products dropped over the month - notably cabbage (down by 4.1 per cent), fresh fish (1.6 per cent) and tomatoes (1.5 per cent).

Inflation was not the same in all three cities - it was at its highest in Nampula (1.36 per cent), followed by Beira (1.16 per cent), and finally by Maputo (0.99 per cent).

Taking the entire past year the price rises were 8.8 per cent in Nampula, 7.87 per cent in Maputo, and 6.7 per cent in Beira.