Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Rehabilitated Quays

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday inaugurated quays 6, 7, 8 and 9 at Maputo port, which have been rehabilitated and expanded to receive larger vessels.

At the ceremony, Nyusi called for an integrated vision of port, rail, and road structures to attract a greater volume of cargo to Maputo. Such integration, he argued, would speed up port logistics, creating facilities so that cargo would arrive quickly at its destination and at a lower cost.

Much of the work on the four quays consisted of dredging. The depth at quays 6, 7 and 8 is now 16 metres compared to the previous 12 metres, while at quay 9 the dredging has taken the depth from nine metres to 15 metres. This will allow ships of up to 140,000 tonnes to dock at these quays. The cost of the rehabilitation was 80 million dollars.

This is just the start, according to the body that operates the port, the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), which envisages investments of 1.1 billion dollars which will increase the amount of cargo handled annually from the 2021 figure of 22.3 million tonnes to 54 million tonnes by 2043.

Nyusi was optimistic that expansion of the port will create more jobs and investment opportunities and bring in more tax revenue for the state.

"We favour institutional interaction, particularly with the Mozambique Tax Authority in implementing actions", said the President. "I would not like to hear that the Tax Authority is taking measures that create difficultes for the opereation of the Port, and nor do we want undesirable merchandise to pass through the Port".

Nyusi caled for continual digital modernisation of the Port, with technological solutions that allow increased efficiency and reduced costs, resulting in the quicker processing of merchandise.

He regarded the newly expanded quays as an opportunity to switch cargo from roads to rail. Nyusi wanted the Mozambican rail company, CFM, to work closely with the Port of Maputo to reduce the current pressure on the roads leading to the Port, and to attract more cargo to make the most of the MPDC investments.

"You know very well that there is a long line of trucks from Ressano Garcia (on the South African border) to the port of Maputo, at the end of every year, he added. He wanted to see much of that cargo reach the port by rail.