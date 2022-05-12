Zimbabwe: Mutengezanwa Buried

The leader of the United African National Council (UANC) Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa was yesterday laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare.

Mr Mutengezanwa succumbed to cancer at the age of 66.

He was part of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) principals, where he served as the chairperson of the Information and Communication subcommittee.

Family spokesperson Nesbert Jnr, said his father was loving and had everyone at heart.

"He was not just a father to us, but a friend because we would joke and play with him just as friends do. He helped a lot of people despite political affiliation and he was a loving person.

"We have not only lost a father, but our best friend too and this can be witnessed by people who have come here. He was loved by many people and was good to everyone," she said.

Speaking on behalf of POLAD, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, said they had lost a dedicated and patriotic Zimbabwean who had great love for the country.

"What I would say to the nation is that in having leaders like President Nesbert Mutengezanwa, we have people who realised that outside our political parties, our political differences, there is one thing in common and that thing is a country called Zimbabwe," he said.

"That country called Zimbabwe requires unconditional commitment from all of us. He did not allow a situation where you would put politics above the interest of the country, that is why within POLAD, the framework where we bring in political parties from all persuasions, he played a key role.

"More or less, I would describe him as a leader. He was our leader. He brought within us a realisation because he went to war, a realisation that those who fought for this country would require a situation that outside an election we come together to build the country."

UANC secretary-general Mr Aliphios Mapuranga said: "He would unite people and his party members. He stood with the POLAD members and this is evidenced by their presence here."

He leaves behind wife Christine and six children.