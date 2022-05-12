Zimbabwe: Gerrard Expected Nakamba Would Run Out of Steam

Senior Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he was impressed by Marvelous Nakamba on his return from his injury lay off before the Zimbabwean midfielder asked to be pulled out in the high intensity English Premiership football match against title-chasing Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Nakamba marked his return to the Aston Villa starting line-up with an encouraging performance despite running out of steam late on in the 1-2 defeat to the Reds at Villa Park.

The fit-again midfielder Nakamba played an hour in his first start in almost five months after recovering from an injury he suffered in the reverse fixture against the Reds at Anfield in mid-December.

Nakamba put on a mixed shift and was key in breaking up play as Villa gave Liverpool a difficult evening.

Gerrard told the Birmingham Mail that Nakamba asked to be substituted after an hour and he had also expected that he would "run out of steam" in his first start in a long while against one of the best teams in the world.

Nakamba was replaced by 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka with Brazilian Douglas Luiz shifting back to fill the gap in central midfield. The UK's Birmingham Mail reported "the move harmed Villa with Sadio Mane's winner -- scored just three minutes after that very change -- possibly not happening had Nakamba been on the pitch."

Gerrard was also of the same opinion.

"The big frustration was that Marvelous Nakamba couldn't carry on because he asked to be changed. We knew he would run out of steam at some point and Douglas went into the middle and, obviously, the ball got stolen off him.

"Maybe with Marv that might not have happened but, look, it is what it is and we have to look after Marv and his body. That's the most important thing. We're disappointed with both goals we've conceded," he told The Birmingham Mail.

Villa had gotten off to a perfect start against Liverpool when Luiz thrust them in front after just three minutes. However, Joel Matip quickly brought the Reds level before Sadio Mane's header snatched the win in the second half.

Nakamba, who had played under two minutes when he marked his return against Leicester City last month, was given the highest rating of 7/10 by the Birmingham Mail, along with goal scorer Douglas Luiz, forward Ollie Watkins and defender Lucas Digne.

"In for his first start since his big injury in the reverse fixture back in December. Nakamba started strongly and nipped in to win key balls to win possession back and put himself in harm's way.

"A little bit of rust crept in which is understandable given the level of opposition he was up against on his big game back. Liked his work," noted Birmingham Mail correspondent, Ashley Preece.

Nakamba also got a fair share of criticism. Villa fan site and podcast 7500 to Holte posted after the match: "Great full return from Marvelous Nakamba, in my opinion. Gifted the ball away on passes a couple of times. But that was after he won the ball back, the way he does. Allows our other midfielders to play way more forward."

Another Villa follower said: "Marvelous Nakamba is having an excellent game and an awful game at the same time. He breaks up the attack so well but then gives the ball away so easily... "

However, Gerrard told the Aston Villa website that he was heartened by what he saw from his side.

"They gave me everything and more.

"I'm super proud of the team tonight, in terms of the fight, heart and desire. They made the supporters proud with what they gave to the game but unfortunately, we're on the wrong side of the result.

"We had big moments in the game to score more than one goal; we created a lot of great chances against a really good team.

"Unfortunately we've conceded two poor goals against a top side and had moments that have gone against us, and we need to improve in those situations."

A boisterous home crowd helped push their team on throughout a pulsating contest that saw Villa create several great chances.

Gerrard appreciated the impact of a packed Villa Park and hopes the match sets the tone for future games.

"This was a really tough game for us but a great one to be involved in. What the players gave, in terms of the game plan, the effort, the work in and out of possession, and the chance creation against top players, there are a lot of positives to take.

"We made one of the best teams in the world work extremely hard; we made Villa Park a tough place to come -- that's the way it's got to be moving forward."

After the game, Liverpool were level on 86 points with leaders Manchester City, who faced Wolves last night in their battle to maintain advantage in the race as the English Premiership season enters its business end.

Villa remained on 11th position with 43 points. But a top 10 finish is still within reach for Nakamba's Villa. They face Crystal Palace, Burnley and Manchester City in their last three games.